Hedge Funds Are Dumping Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that SUP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are tons of tools stock market investors put to use to assess their stock investments. A couple of the most innovative tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outclass the market by a significant margin (see the details here).

Now we're going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

What have hedge funds been doing with Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SUP over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Douglas Dethy's DC Capital Partners has the biggest position in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP), worth close to $1.4 million, accounting for 9.6% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Millennium Management, led by Israel Englander, holding a $1 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism include Mario Gabelli's GAMCO Investors, Renaissance Technologies and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position DC Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP), around 9.6% of its 13F portfolio. Paloma Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.01 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SUP.