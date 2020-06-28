Hedge Funds Are Dumping TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Is TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The smart money is getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 11 lately. Our calculations also showed that TTEC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). TTEC was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with TTEC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -42% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TTEC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), which was worth $16.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $5.2 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, AQR Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), around 0.86% of its 13F portfolio. Algert Coldiron Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.4 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TTEC.