Hedge Funds Are Dumping Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on December 31st. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 835 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) based on those filings.

Is Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) ready to rally soon? Money managers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that VGR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

What does smart money think about Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)?

At Q4's end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the third quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VGR over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).