Hedge Funds Face SEC Push to Share More on Their Strategies

Lydia Beyoud
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds would have to start giving the government significantly more information about their investment strategies under a proposal from the Securities and Exchange Commission to better keep tabs on risks to the financial system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The expansion of confidential filings that big managers must file quarterly with the SEC would mark one of the biggest increases in regulation for the private-fund industry in a decade. The effort is the latest move by Biden administration regulators to clamp down on a relatively opaque corner of finance that they say can have major impacts on markets.

The plan represents a dramatic reversal of fortune for hedge funds after years of fending off tougher Washington oversight. In January, the SEC took a step toward requiring large hedge funds and private-equity firms to more quickly report major losses and redemptions. The regulator is also considering ways to make fees more transparent.

Private funds make up “a significant part of our financial system that is growing,” Gary Gensler, the agency’s chair, told reporters on Wednesday. “We can play a role by upping at least some of the transparency.”

While specific data included on the so-called Form PF isn’t made public, regulators can use it in enforcement actions and to assess broader market risks. The changes, which the agency’s three Democrats voted to propose during a commission meeting, immediately drew pushback from the industry and the SEC’s two Republican commissioners.

“Alternative asset managers currently provide extensive information to regulators,” Bryan Corbett, the chief executive officer of the Managed Funds Association, said in a statement. “The SEC should focus on better utilizing this information rather than imposing new burdens on fund managers that are of dubious utility.”

According to Gensler, regulators need the additional data to keep pace with the growth of the industry. He said that funds have grown much larger and their structures more complex since the confidential filings were first required after the financial crisis. The changes would also give regulators more visibility into hedge funds’ exposure to digital assets and associated risks, he told reporters.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission also announced on Wednesday that it had voted to propose the changes.

Under the plan, big firms would have to separately report each component included in complex structures, such as master-feeder arrangements and parallel funds. The current practice of aggregated reporting “obscures risk profiles and makes comparisons of complex structures difficult,” the SEC said in a statement. Existing reporting by advisers may not fully identify the potential risks hedge funds and private-equity are taking on, the agency said.

The additional information would help agencies, as well as the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which includes banking regulators, gain a better understanding of the industry’s potential as a source of systemic risk, the SEC said. The proposals would apply to hedge funds with net asset values of at least $500 million, the SEC said.

Confidential information that funds file already can reveal the amount of debt piled onto the companies in buyouts, as well as where firms are investing. However, industry lobbyists have argued that the data gathered is of limited utility to regulators. What’s more, they say, the forms could reveal proprietary information behind investment strategies and pose a data security risk. As a result, access to the forms are very limited within the SEC.

Republican SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce blasted the proposal as an attempt to “scrape up greater information about private funds” and expand regulation of private markets. She also said the SEC was leaning on a “false narrative” that systemic risk “lurks behind every hedge fund activity” in justifying the need for the proposal.

The regulator will take public comment for at least 60 days on the proposal and consider feedback it receives. The SEC may then revise the proposal before holding a second vote to finalize the regulation several months from now.

(Updates with CFTC vote to also propose the changes in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Twitter employee found guilty of spying on Saudi dissidents

    Ahmad Abouammo found to have given users’ personal information to Mohammed bin Salman’s aide

  • Did a Robot Help Create That Ad? The Answer, Increasingly, Is Yes.

    In late 2021, as states eased pandemic restrictions and consumers began flying again, travel search company Kayak needed a message that would help it stand out against bigger rivals. Kayak took a different approach with the “Kayak Deniers” campaign, which went live in January and poked fun at the rise of online conspiracy theories. Kayak worked with New York advertising agency Supernatural Development LLC, whose internal AI platform combines marketers’ answers to questions about their business with consumer data drawn from social media and market research to suggest campaign strategies, then automatically generates ideas for advertising copy and other marketing materials.

  • Yellen tells IRS not to increase middle-class audits if it gets more funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday that if the Inflation Reduction Act became law additional IRS resources should not be used to increase audit rates on taxpayers making under $400,000 a year. Republicans have criticized the additional funding for IRS tax enforcement, saying the agency will not just focus on wealthier taxpayers but also go after middle-class families. Yellen told IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in a letter released by the Treasury Department that any new IRS personnel "shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels."

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • China’s Inflation Warning Raises Bar for Further PBOC Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China said it will safeguard the economy against inflation threats, pledging to avoid massive stimulus and excessive money printing to spur growth. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in E

  • Singapore Narrows GDP Forecast After Economy Shrinks in 2Q

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore trimmed its 2022 growth forecast to reflect an increasingly challenging global environment, after the economy slipped into contraction in the second quarter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Eme

  • U.S. SEC to propose new rule boosting hedge, private fund leverage disclosures – source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will propose a new rule on Wednesday aimed at boosting hedge and private fund leverage disclosures, among other details, according to a source familiar with the agency's thinking. The proposal by the Wall Street regulator would require funds to provide more information on leverage as part of their confidential "Form-PF" disclosures, the person said, adding that the measure would also apply to fund advisers who operate as commodity investors and traders under Commodity Futures Trading Commission rules, the person said. The proposal is part of a broader effort by the SEC to boost transparency of the private fund industry amid worries the industry is a growing source of systemic risk, and follows a January draft rule that boosted other Form PF disclosures.

  • Autonomous boats are 'a more difficult equation to satisfy' with modern technology: Brunswick CEO

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian sits down with Brunswick CEO David Foulkes to discuss the investments and development of electric boats with partial autonomous capabilities.

  • U.S. SEC proposes boosting private fund disclosures on leverage, crypto

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday proposed a rule to improve the quality of disclosures it receives from large hedge funds about their investment strategies and leverage. The rule, which was proposed in conjunction with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is part of a broader regulatory effort to increase transparency of private funds amid worries the industry is a growing source of systemic risk. The proposal confirmed a Reuters report on Tuesday.

  • American attitudes about whether it’s a good time to buy a home just hit the lowest level in a decade, another sign of the housing market’s slowdown

    The responses 'appear to confirm our forecast for moderating home sales over the coming year,' Fannie Mae survey says

  • Serena Williams bids tearful farewell to Toronto after first match since announcing her retirement

    Williams fell to Belinda Bencic a day after announcing her pending retirement in a prelude to what promises to be an emotional US Open farewell.

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Black

  • FedEx nominates former vice admiral of Navy, former Delta airlines COO to board of directors

    Once again, FedEx is adding to its board of directors. Almost two months after the appointments of Amy Lane and Jim Vena, the delivery services giant has nominated Nancy A. Norton and Stephen Gorman to the board. The two are poised to give FedEx’s board 15 members, 13 of whom are independent.

  • ACV Auctions releases 2Q earnings today: Three things to know

    ACV Auctions debuted on the NASDAQ stock market at a time when the economy was still in growth mode. Since then, issues such as inflation, the supply chain and the war in Ukraine have hurt the public markets. Wall Street investors have taken a different view of growth-minded tech stocks, prioritizing things like profit margin over pure growth metrics.

  • Cargill’s Annual Revenue Surges 23% to Record $165 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities giant Cargill Inc. said annual revenues soared 23% to a record $165 billion in a fiscal year marked by “extreme events.”Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanCargill reported

  • The Daily Sweat: The Padres' bats have been cold since adding Juan Soto

    The Padres are just 1-5 with Juan Soto in the lineup and are currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

  • Deutsche Bank to Boost Team in Africa to Tap Deals on Continent

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is beefing up its investment banking team and services in Africa’s most developed economy as part of a plan to grow on the continent.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy Pla

  • Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7

    This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week's trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried the Padres to a wild 13-7 win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

  • CPI's Big Loser: Energy Stocks

    If stocks are rallying, the energy sector didn't get the memo. Shares of oil companies are sliding because of the weaker than expected inflation report. One of the big takeaways from Wednesday's CPI print was that nearly every component of energy inflation, from gas to fuel oil to utilities, fell in price in July. So it's no surprise to see energy stocks taking a big hit even as the broader market rises.

  • What the Inflation Act’s Corporate Taxes Will Mean for the Stock Market

    The Inflation Reduction Act includes a 1% tax on stock buybacks and a 15% minimum tax on companies with at least $1 billion in average adjusted operating profit.