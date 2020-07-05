Do Hedge Funds Like First Foundation Inc (FFWM)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) the right pick for your portfolio? The best stock pickers were becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that FFWM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts hone in on the crème de la crème of this group, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts administer the majority of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their top picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered many investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind let's go over the key hedge fund action encompassing First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

What does smart money think about First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FFWM over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.