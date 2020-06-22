Hedge Funds Getting Bullish On Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Is Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) a buy, sell, or hold? Investors who are in the know are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 10 recently. Our calculations also showed that ALTG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). ALTG was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with ALTG holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of metrics market participants employ to size up publicly traded companies. A couple of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

What does smart money think about Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 100% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ALTG over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was held by Nantahala Capital Management, which reported holding $10.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Omni Partners with a $5.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Wexford Capital, and Portolan Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Proxima Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG), around 0.94% of its 13F portfolio. AWH Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.93 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ALTG.