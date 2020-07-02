Hedge Funds Are Getting Crazy About News Corp (NWS)

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. NWS was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with NWS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NWS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

What have hedge funds been doing with News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)?

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 86% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NWS over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).