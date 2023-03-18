Hedge funds investors have a lot riding on Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) with 31% ownership

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Westrock Coffee Company implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

52% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders own 22% of Westrock Coffee Company

A look at the shareholders of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that hedge funds own the lion's share in the company with 31% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And last week, hedge funds investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$892m in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 22% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Westrock Coffee Company, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Westrock Coffee Company?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Westrock Coffee Company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Westrock Coffee Company's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 31% of Westrock Coffee Company. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Westrock Asset Management, with ownership of 31%. The second and third largest shareholders are Southeastern Asset Management, Inc. and HF Capital, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 11%.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Westrock Coffee Company

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC. Insiders own US$196m worth of shares in the US$892m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Westrock Coffee Company. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 7.7% stake in Westrock Coffee Company. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 11%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Westrock Coffee Company you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

