Hedge Funds Keep Buying Alector, Inc. (ALEC)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) based on that data.

Is Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) going to take off soon? The smart money is becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets inched up by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that ALEC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). ALEC was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with ALEC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts hone in on the top tier of this club, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts manage the majority of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by tracking their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has found a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market.

With all of this in mind let's view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

How have hedgies been trading Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 15% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALEC a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, OrbiMed Advisors held the most valuable stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), which was worth $200.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was RA Capital Management which amassed $99.6 million worth of shares. Deerfield Management, Casdin Capital, and Perceptive Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position OrbiMed Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), around 3.38% of its 13F portfolio. RA Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.15 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ALEC.