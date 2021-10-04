Hedge Funds Keep Buying Ford Motor Company (F)

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

Is Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) the right pick for your portfolio? Investors who are in the know were in an optimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 6 recently. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was in 55 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic was previously 49. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that F isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 49 hedge funds in our database with F positions at the end of the first quarter.

In today’s marketplace there are a large number of formulas market participants have at their disposal to analyze stocks. A couple of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outperform the market by a healthy amount (see the details here). Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website .

Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management
Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management

Richard S. Pzena of Pzena Investment Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind we're going to review the recent hedge fund action regarding Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Do Hedge Funds Think F Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 55 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 12% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in F over the last 24 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was held by D E Shaw, which reported holding $674.2 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Pzena Investment Management with a $410.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Alkeon Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Lodge Hill Capital allocated the biggest weight to Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), around 4.89% of its 13F portfolio. Harvey Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 4.89 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to F.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls' herd. Electron Capital Partners, managed by Jos Shaver, created the most outsized position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Electron Capital Partners had $50.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Leonard Green's Leonard Green & Partners also initiated a $22.3 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new F investors: Clint Murray's Lodge Hill Capital, Joe DiMenna's ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS, and Michael Cowley's Sandbar Asset Management.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). These stocks are ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). All of these stocks' market caps match F's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position IBN,28,2473600,-3 WM,39,3600334,7 ETN,40,1062179,-9 WDAY,72,5187481,3 ITUB,16,431689,4 ECL,48,2773469,6 NOC,42,1053366,2 Average,40.7,2368874,1.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2369 million. That figure was $2106 million in F's case. Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for F is 74.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 22.9% in 2021 through October 1st and beat the market again by 5.6 percentage points. Unfortunately F wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on F were disappointed as the stock returned -4.7% since the end of June (through 10/1) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Burned by the Market? Try These 3 Passive Investments Instead

    Day trading certainly has its pitfalls, so it's worth looking at some of the longer-term alternatives.

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305 billion. Uncertainty over Evergrande's fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

  • Your 'safe' investing bets could turn out to be a gamble in retirement

    The conservative strategies of the past don't pay off like they used to.

  • Shares of China Evergrande are suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange

    Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.