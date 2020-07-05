Hedge Funds Keep Buying Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD) ready to rally soon? Money managers were becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that GSHD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). GSHD was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with GSHD holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most traders, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, outdated financial tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers look at the crème de la crème of this club, around 850 funds. These money managers direct the lion's share of all hedge funds' total capital, and by shadowing their top stock picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered numerous investment strategies that have historically outpaced the broader indices.

[caption id="attachment_221556" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Richard Driehaus of Driehaus Capital[/caption]

Now we're going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD).

How have hedgies been trading Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GSHD over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).