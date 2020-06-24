Hedge Funds Keep Buying Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (JIH)

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Prominent investors are taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that JIH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). JIH was in 17 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with JIH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH).

What does smart money think about Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)?

At Q1's end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards JIH over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).