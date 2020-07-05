Hedge Funds Keep Buying North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. NOA investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with NOA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NOA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a multitude of methods stock traders can use to analyze stocks. Two of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action encompassing North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA).

How have hedgies been trading North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NOA a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Cannell Capital held the most valuable stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), which was worth $13.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $3.8 million worth of shares. Marshall Wace LLP, Arrowstreet Capital, and Springbok Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cannell Capital allocated the biggest weight to North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), around 5.62% of its 13F portfolio. Prescott Group Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NOA.