Hedge Funds Keep Buying Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. ORCC was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with ORCC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ORCC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How are hedge funds trading Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 38% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 0 hedge funds with a bullish position in ORCC a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).