Hedge Funds Keep Buying Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. TWST was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with TWST holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TWST isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Now let's check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST).

What does smart money think about Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TWST over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Tao Capital was the largest shareholder of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), with a stake worth $44.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Tao Capital was Casdin Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $30.6 million. Millennium Management, Cormorant Asset Management, and Alyeska Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tao Capital allocated the biggest weight to Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), around 20.89% of its 13F portfolio. Pinz Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 6.42 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TWST.