Hedge Funds Keep Selling CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) an exceptional investment now? Investors who are in the know are in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that CBAY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). CBAY was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with CBAY positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

What have hedge funds been doing with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -26% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 29 hedge funds with a bullish position in CBAY a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Engine Capital was the largest shareholder of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY), with a stake worth $11.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Engine Capital was Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor), which amassed a stake valued at $8.1 million. Redmile Group, Citadel Investment Group, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Engine Capital allocated the biggest weight to CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY), around 5.78% of its 13F portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor) is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.27 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CBAY.