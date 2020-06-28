Hedge Funds Keep Selling Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Is Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 7 recently. Our calculations also showed that RPD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How are hedge funds trading Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -30% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RPD a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) was held by SQN Investors, which reported holding $48 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $21.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Columbus Circle Investors, Millennium Management, and Kingdon Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position SQN Investors allocated the biggest weight to Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD), around 4.85% of its 13F portfolio. Kingdon Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.22 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RPD.