Hedge Funds Keep Selling Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) based on that data.

Is Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) undervalued? Prominent investors are selling. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that VGR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). VGR was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with VGR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VGR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $96.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $8.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Orbis Investment Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Point72 Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Algert Coldiron Investors allocated the biggest weight to Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR), around 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. Renaissance Technologies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VGR.

Since Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has faced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's easy to see that there lies a certain "tier" of funds that elected to cut their entire stakes heading into Q4. Interestingly, Israel Englander's Millennium Management cut the biggest stake of the "upper crust" of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $15.5 million in stock. Jonathan Lourie and Stuart Fiertz's fund, Cheyne Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $2.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds heading into Q4.