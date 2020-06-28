Hedge Funds Are Leaving Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that EXTR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_27676" align="aligncenter" width="355"] Israel Englander of Millennium Management[/caption]

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

How are hedge funds trading Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EXTR over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $11 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $10.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position VIEX Capital Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR), around 2.23% of its 13F portfolio. Cumberland Associates / Springowl Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.92 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EXTR.