Hedge Funds Lost Their Shirts In Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

We I looked at Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)'s historical hedge fund sentiment chart I noticed that AKRX was an extremely popular stock among hedge funds 4-5 years ago. It was trading at $40 per share back then, vs. only $0.09 today. I see that activist hedge fund manager Tom Sandell bought AKRX 5 years ago. This $5 billion company now can be bought for less than $12 million. Clearly hedge funds invested in AKRX lost their shirts.

Surprisingly there were still a dozen hedge funds with Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) positions at the end of March. AKRX has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds though. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with AKRX holdings at the end of December. Our calculations also showed that AKRX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

[caption id="attachment_324853" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Joshua Friedman of Canyon Capital Advisors[/caption]

What have hedge funds been doing with Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AKRX over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).