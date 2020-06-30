Do Hedge Funds Love AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. At the end of this article we will also compare ASIX to other stocks including Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH), and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are several gauges stock traders put to use to appraise stocks. A couple of the most under-the-radar gauges are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a very impressive margin.

With all of this in mind let's view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

What have hedge funds been doing with AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in ASIX a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) was held by Firefly Value Partners, which reported holding $19.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Ancient Art (Teton Capital) with a $7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Arrowstreet Capital, and Solas Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Firefly Value Partners allocated the biggest weight to AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), around 3.64% of its 13F portfolio. Solas Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 2.53 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ASIX.