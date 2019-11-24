Do Hedge Funds Love Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) based on that data.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that AMZN ranked #3 among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below for previous rankings). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

At the moment there are a large number of gauges market participants can use to assess publicly traded companies. Some of the most underrated gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can beat the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

Andreas Halvorsen More

We're going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 168 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 3% from the second quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMZN over the last 17 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

AMZN_nov2019 More

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Fisher Asset Management, managed by Ken Fisher, holds the most valuable position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fisher Asset Management has a $3.0587 billion position in the stock, comprising 3.4% of its 13F portfolio. On Fisher Asset Management's heels is Eagle Capital Management, managed by Boykin Curry, which holds a $1.5867 billion position; 5.6% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other peers with similar optimism encompass Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global, Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management and Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Skye Global Management allocated the biggest weight to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), around 29.6% of its portfolio. North Fourth Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 18.1 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMZN.