Do Hedge Funds Love American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. AEL was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with AEL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AEL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are a large number of metrics shareholders put to use to evaluate stocks. Some of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can beat their index-focused peers by a solid margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_338852" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Richard S. Pzena of Pzena Investment Management[/caption]

Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management More

How are hedge funds trading American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -29% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AEL over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Pzena Investment Management was the largest shareholder of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL), with a stake worth $31.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Pzena Investment Management was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $3.6 million. Winton Capital Management, GLG Partners, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Quantinno Capital allocated the biggest weight to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL), around 0.37% of its 13F portfolio. Pzena Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.24 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AEL.