Do Hedge Funds Love Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)?

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) based on those filings.

Is Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) ready to rally soon? Prominent investors are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that AMSF isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AMSF was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with AMSF holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are numerous gauges market participants put to use to size up stocks. Two of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

What does smart money think about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMSF over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $19.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $7.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, Fisher Asset Management, and Winton Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF), around 0.05% of its 13F portfolio. Renaissance Technologies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.02 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMSF.