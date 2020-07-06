Do Hedge Funds Love Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtAnworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors were selling. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ANH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts look at the aristocrats of this group, around 850 funds. These investment experts orchestrate most of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by observing their inimitable investments, Insider Monkey has deciphered a few investment strategies that have historically surpassed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

What does smart money think about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ANH over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).