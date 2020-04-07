Do Hedge Funds Love Callaway Golf Company (ELY)?

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Is Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the fourth quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD), Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB), and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that ELY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated investment tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation today, We hone in on the masters of this group, about 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people administer the majority of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by tailing their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has come up with a few investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market.

With all of this in mind we're going to analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).