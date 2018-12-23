Do Hedge Funds Love ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend hours of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. ECOM was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with ECOM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ECOM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8,000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts look at the aristocrats of this club, approximately 700 funds. These money managers direct the lion's share of the smart money's total capital, and by shadowing their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has revealed many investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

At Q3's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ECOM over the last 13 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Archon Capital Management held the most valuable stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM), which was worth $11.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was G2 Investment Partners Management which amassed $8.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Renaissance Technologies, and Millennium Management were also bullish on ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Cannell Capital, managed by J. Carlo Cannell, created the most valuable position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM). Cannell Capital had $0.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp also made a $0.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter.