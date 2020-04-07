Do Hedge Funds Love Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)?

Will the new coronavirus cause a recession in US in the next 6 months? On February 27th, we put the probability at 75% and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. Our calculations also showed that KOF isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

According to most investors, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the upper echelon of this group, about 850 funds. These money managers preside over most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by paying attention to their best investments, Insider Monkey has identified a few investment strategies that have historically defeated Mr. Market.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

What does smart money think about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -23% from the third quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in KOF over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, managed by Michael Larson, holds the number one position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF). Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has a $376.7 million position in the stock, comprising 1.8% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Renaissance Technologies, with a $97.1 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions include Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust allocated the biggest weight to Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF), around 1.76% of its 13F portfolio. Ionic Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.31 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to KOF.