Do Hedge Funds Love Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) based on that data.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that VLRS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Now we're going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Hedge fund activity in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -18% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VLRS a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.