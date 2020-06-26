Do Hedge Funds Love Cree, Inc. (CREE)?

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) based on those filings.

Is Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund positions decreased by 9 recently. Our calculations also showed that CREE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -36% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CREE over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Coatue Management held the most valuable stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), which was worth $170.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Iridian Asset Management which amassed $55.6 million worth of shares. Light Street Capital, D E Shaw, and Black-and-White Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Coatue Management allocated the biggest weight to Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), around 2.16% of its 13F portfolio. Light Street Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.95 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CREE.