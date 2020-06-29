Do Hedge Funds Love Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that CYBR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Robert Moses RGM Capital More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

What does smart money think about Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -30% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 28 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CYBR a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is CYBR A Good Stock To Buy? More

Among these funds, RGM Capital held the most valuable stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR), which was worth $69.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $23.3 million worth of shares. Melqart Asset Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position RGM Capital allocated the biggest weight to Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR), around 5.47% of its 13F portfolio. Navellier & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.95 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CYBR.