Do Hedge Funds Love DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)?

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 30th, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO).

Is DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) a buy right now? Prominent investors were becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 3 lately. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 13. Our calculations also showed that DRIO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 13 hedge funds in our database with DRIO positions at the end of the first quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action encompassing DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO).

Do Hedge Funds Think DRIO Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the third quarter of 2021, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -23% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 2 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DRIO a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Nantahala Capital Management was the largest shareholder of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO), with a stake worth $22.7 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Nantahala Capital Management was Collaborative Holdings Management, which amassed a stake valued at $16.9 million. Farallon Capital, Perceptive Advisors, and ARK Investment Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Collaborative Holdings Management allocated the biggest weight to DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO), around 8.14% of its 13F portfolio. Endurant Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 1.52 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DRIO.

Due to the fact that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has experienced falling interest from the smart money, it's easy to see that there exists a select few hedgies who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Efrem Kamen's Pura Vida Investments cut the largest position of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $6.9 million in stock. Guy Levy's fund, Soleus Capital, also dropped its stock, about $3.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO). These stocks are Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX), Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI), Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), EVI Industries Inc (NYSE:EVI), Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR), Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO), and Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT). This group of stocks' market valuations resemble DRIO's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position AMTX,11,43644,-4 CVGI,12,66115,-2 JNCE,19,80678,2 EVI,2,18114,-2 KOR,2,63616,0 FBIO,8,42070,2 RLGT,18,24674,5 Average,10.3,48416,0.1 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $48 million. That figure was $79 million in DRIO's case. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand EVI Industries Inc (NYSE:EVI) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for DRIO is 48.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and surpassed the market again by 6.2 percentage points. Unfortunately DRIO wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); DRIO investors were disappointed as the stock returned -33.2% since the end of June (through 9/27) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2021.

