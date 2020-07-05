Do Hedge Funds Love Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtEagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. EGBN was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with EGBN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EGBN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are dozens of methods shareholders use to value their stock investments. A couple of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can beat the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind we're going to review the key hedge fund action surrounding Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

What does smart money think about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -33% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EGBN over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN), which was worth $3.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $2.5 million worth of shares. Basswood Capital, Winton Capital Management, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Basswood Capital allocated the biggest weight to Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN), around 0.16% of its 13F portfolio. GAMCO Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.04 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EGBN.