Do Hedge Funds Love Embraer SA (ERJ)?

Legendary investors such as Leon Cooperman and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don't publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That's why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Prominent investors are getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions went up by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that ERJ isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ERJ was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with ERJ holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

We're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ).

How are hedge funds trading Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 22% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ERJ heading into this year. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, holds the biggest position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ). AQR Capital Management has a $80.3 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Renaissance Technologies, led by Jim Simons, holding a $11.4 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions consist of Rob Citrone's Discovery Capital Management, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management.