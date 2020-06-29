Do Hedge Funds Love Exterran Corporation (EXTN)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) based on that data.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that EXTN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation today, Our experts hone in on the upper echelon of this group, about 850 funds. These money managers preside over the majority of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by observing their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has deciphered various investment strategies that have historically outstripped the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN).

How are hedge funds trading Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -30% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in EXTN a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) was held by Cannell Capital, which reported holding $5.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $3.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Arrowstreet Capital, and Springbok Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cannell Capital allocated the biggest weight to Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN), around 2.37% of its 13F portfolio. Fondren Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.55 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EXTN.