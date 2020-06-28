Do Hedge Funds Love Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) based on that data.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. FSS has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with FSS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FSS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

[caption id="attachment_221556" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Richard Driehaus of Driehaus Capital[/caption]

How are hedge funds trading Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 20 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in FSS a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) was held by GAMCO Investors, which reported holding $20.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $10 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Driehaus Capital, and Navellier & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Algert Coldiron Investors allocated the biggest weight to Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS), around 1.03% of its 13F portfolio. Navellier & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.74 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FSS.