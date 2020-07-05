Do Hedge Funds Love Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. GOL was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with GOL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GOL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers look at the aristocrats of this club, around 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people direct the majority of all hedge funds' total capital, and by tracking their best investments, Insider Monkey has determined many investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GOL over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.