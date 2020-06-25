Do Hedge Funds Love Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Is Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) a buy here? The best stock pickers are selling. The number of long hedge fund bets were cut by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HLNE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). HLNE was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with HLNE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor's toolkit there are several signals shareholders can use to grade stocks. A duo of the less known signals are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a significant margin.

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

What does smart money think about Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HLNE over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $45.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Columbus Circle Investors with a $12.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Driehaus Capital, and Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Columbus Circle Investors allocated the biggest weight to Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), around 0.68% of its 13F portfolio. Driehaus Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HLNE.