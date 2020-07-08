Do Hedge Funds Love Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds were in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that HAFC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). HAFC was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with HAFC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open today, We look at the bigwigs of this club, around 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors watch over the lion's share of the smart money's total capital, and by paying attention to their best equity investments, Insider Monkey has spotted numerous investment strategies that have historically outpaced the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

How have hedgies been trading Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -17% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HAFC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.