Do Hedge Funds Love Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that HR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge fund activity in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HR over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).