Do Hedge Funds Love At Home Group Inc. (HOME)?

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that HOME isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -22% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 32 hedge funds with a bullish position in HOME a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was held by CAS Investment Partners, which reported holding $21.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Prentice Capital Management with a $12.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Rima Senvest Management, Millennium Management, and Brightlight Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Prentice Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), around 6.02% of its 13F portfolio. CAS Investment Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 4.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HOME.