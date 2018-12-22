Do Hedge Funds Love Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)?

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund investors like Carl Icahn and George Soros hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Is Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that hmn isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 17% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HMN heading into this year. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), which was worth $12.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Ariel Investments which amassed $11.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds were leading the bulls' herd. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, assembled the largest position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Laurion Capital Management had $0.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Mike Vranos's Ellington also made a $0.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new HMN investors: Jim Simons's Renaissance Technologies and Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow's Blue Mountain Capital.