Do Hedge Funds Love Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) based on that data.

Is Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that HCM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We look at the elite of this club, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts manage the majority of the smart money's total capital, and by paying attention to their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has brought to light many investment strategies that have historically outrun Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)?

At Q4's end, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -42% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 5 hedge funds with a bullish position in HCM a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.