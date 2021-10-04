Do Hedge Funds Love Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 30th holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) a buy here? The best stock pickers were taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 1 in recent months. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was in 53 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 66. Our calculations also showed that LH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 54 hedge funds in our database with LH holdings at the end of March.

In today’s marketplace there are many gauges investors have at their disposal to evaluate publicly traded companies. Some of the most under-the-radar gauges are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the broader indices by a significant margin (see the details here). Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website .

Harold Levy Iridian Asset Management
Harold Levy Iridian Asset Management

Harold Levy of Iridian Asset Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Do Hedge Funds Think LH Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 53 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -2% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 52 hedge funds with a bullish position in LH a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Melvin Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), with a stake worth $537.9 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Melvin Capital Management was Viking Global, which amassed a stake valued at $378.9 million. Iridian Asset Management, Melvin Capital Management, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position JANA Partners allocated the biggest weight to Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), around 13.17% of its 13F portfolio. Scoggin is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 5.91 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LH.

Judging by the fact that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has witnessed declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it's safe to say that there were a few hedge funds who were dropping their full holdings by the end of the second quarter. It's worth mentioning that Ricky Sandler's Eminence Capital dropped the largest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $136.7 million in stock, and Larry Robbins's Glenview Capital was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $56.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). We will take a look at Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE), Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). This group of stocks' market valuations match LH's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position HES,31,615716,5 TSN,33,743751,5 FITB,41,360346,3 ARE,28,583759,1 RCI,17,357300,-1 SIRI,26,577536,2 GMAB,9,116722,-4 Average,26.4,479304,1.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $479 million. That figure was $2555 million in LH's case. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for LH is 78.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 22.9% in 2021 through October 1st and still beat the market by 5.6 percentage points. Unfortunately LH wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on LH were disappointed as the stock returned 1.3% since the end of the second quarter (through 10/1) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that are worth holding forever. Keep reading to see why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made the list.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while the auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305 billion. Uncertainty over Evergrande's fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

  • Shares of China Evergrande are suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange

    Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

  • Will Coupang Be Worth More Than Sea Limited by 2025?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are two of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in Asia. Coupang owns the top e-commerce marketplace in South Korea, while Sea's Shopee is the market leader in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The stock initially soared after its public debut in March, but concerns about its widening losses, the saturation of its home market, and its overseas expansion plans attracted the bears.

  • A huge glitch on DeFi platform Compound has put $160 million at risk - with the founder begging for the money to be returned

    It was a very rough weekend for Compound, a DeFi platform that risks losing more than $100 million after an upgrade went badly wrong.

  • Burned by the Market? Try These 3 Passive Investments Instead

    Day trading certainly has its pitfalls, so it's worth looking at some of the longer-term alternatives.

  • Garmin's new Taiwan plant could double production

    Garmin Ltd. is preparing to open a huge new factory in Taiwan that could and double the company’s manufacturing capacity. The company, which makes electronic devices for the fitness, automotive, boating and other markets, recently received approval for registration of a new plant in Tainan’s Sinshih District, the Taipei Times reports. The new facility will hire 1,000 initially and its workforce could increase to more than 7,500, according to information from the Tainan City Economic Development Bureau.