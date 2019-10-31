Do Hedge Funds Love MBIA Inc. (MBI)?

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That's why we weren't surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 4 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that MBI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Hedge fund activity in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

At Q2's end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MBI over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Debra Fine's Fine Capital Partners has the number one position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), worth close to $61.4 million, accounting for 10.9% of its total 13F portfolio. On Fine Capital Partners's heels is Irving Kahn of Kahn Brothers, with a $52.3 million position; the fund has 6.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism include Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates, David Rosen's Rubric Capital Management and Francis Chou's Chou Associates Management.