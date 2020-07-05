Do Hedge Funds Love Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. MMSI was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with MMSI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MMSI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are plenty of indicators market participants use to grade stocks. A pair of the best indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Hedge fund activity in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -35% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in MMSI a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Starboard Value LP held the most valuable stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), which was worth $151.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $25.7 million worth of shares. Fisher Asset Management, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Starboard Value LP allocated the biggest weight to Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), around 6.13% of its 13F portfolio. GRT Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.51 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MMSI.