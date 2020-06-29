Do Hedge Funds Love Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. What do these smart investors think about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)?

Is Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are selling. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NOAH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). NOAH was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with NOAH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts hone in on the crème de la crème of this club, about 850 funds. These hedge fund managers administer the lion's share of the smart money's total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their top stock picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered a few investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

How have hedgies been trading Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in NOAH a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Yiheng Capital held the most valuable stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), which was worth $150.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Tiger Pacific Capital which amassed $68.4 million worth of shares. Platinum Asset Management, Kylin Management, and Old Well Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tiger Pacific Capital allocated the biggest weight to Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), around 21.49% of its 13F portfolio. Kylin Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 14.13 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NOAH.