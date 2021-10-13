Do Hedge Funds Love Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the second quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 6 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) based on that data.

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was in 39 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 46. There were 46 hedge funds in our database with PAYC positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that PAYC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, outdated investment vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our experts choose to focus on the elite of this club, about 850 funds. These money managers administer most of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by monitoring their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has come up with a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP
Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

Bruce Kovner of Caxton Associates LP

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now let's view the latest hedge fund action encompassing Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Do Hedge Funds Think PAYC Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from the first quarter of 2020. By comparison, 36 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PAYC a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was held by Alyeska Investment Group, which reported holding $158.9 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Echo Street Capital Management with a $154 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Cat Rock Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cat Rock Capital allocated the biggest weight to Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC), around 9.72% of its 13F portfolio. Mondrian Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 4.23 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PAYC.

Because Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's easy to see that there was a specific group of hedge funds who were dropping their full holdings in the second quarter. It's worth mentioning that Amish Mehta's SQN Investors dropped the biggest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $68.1 million in stock, and Suraj Parkash Chopra's Force Hill Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $15 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 7 funds in the second quarter.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR), Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA), and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). This group of stocks' market valuations match PAYC's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position WDC,57,2114351,-1 RCL,42,596573,0 DOV,29,700034,3 CZR,73,1839888,-3 XYL,23,931677,0 FOXA,35,441270,-3 PPL,23,417630,-2 Average,40.3,1005918,-0.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1006 million. That figure was $1150 million in PAYC's case. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PAYC is 39.4. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 21.8% in 2021 through October 11th and still beat the market by 4.4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PAYC as the stock returned 38% since the end of the second quarter (through 10/11) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T's Charts Are Putting Off Bad Signals

    The decline in the share price of AT&T is attracting attention. One Real Money reader emailed me and his note read like he was on the edge of his chair. Another person, a long-time friend in the business and senior portfolio manager at a large institution, called me and wanted to know what my charts were telling me.

  • Column: Renew your service or we'll trash your credit score, Spectrum tells ex-customer

    In a strangely threatening letter, cable giant Spectrum warns a former customer he'll be reported as a deadbeat unless he renews his subscription.

  • Plug Power Surges After CEO Hints at New Partnerships

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power is up because CEO Andy Marsh appeared on CNBC’s Mad Money on Monday. The interview with long-time CNBC anchor Jim Cramer showed that there is a lot going on at the company. Plug, which is known for hydrogen fuel cell powered materials handling equipment, is commercializing hydrogen technology for heavy duty trucks.