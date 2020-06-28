Do Hedge Funds Love Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) based on that data.

Hedge fund interest in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Health Catalyst, Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT), Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN), and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that PAHC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now let's view the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Hedge fund activity in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in PAHC a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.