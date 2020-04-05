Do Hedge Funds Love Quidel Corporation (QDEL)?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on December 31st. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 835 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) based on those filings.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that QDEL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at the moment, We choose to focus on the elite of this club, about 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people preside over the majority of the smart money's total capital, and by keeping track of their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has figured out several investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_27666" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Roberto Mignone of Bridger Management[/caption]

BRIDGER MANAGEMENT More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to view the recent hedge fund action surrounding Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

How have hedgies been trading Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)?

At Q4's end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 20% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in QDEL a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).